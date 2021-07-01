Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

POAHY stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on POAHY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

