PowerPool Market Capitalization Achieves $25.20 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $25.20 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.10 or 0.00713659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,059.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,271,345 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars.

