Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after acquiring an additional 508,081 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Progress Software by 58.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,300,000 after acquiring an additional 345,763 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 29.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

