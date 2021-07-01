Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $6,301,987.02 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $6,301,987.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.51 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.