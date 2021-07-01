Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 434 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $364.97 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

