Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 44,040 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $14,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 306,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 over the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANC. DA Davidson raised their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $888.66 million, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

