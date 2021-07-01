Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

