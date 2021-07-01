Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVNC opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

