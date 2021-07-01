Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.