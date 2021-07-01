Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 30,900 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 163.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HE stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

