Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 983 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.74% of Biglari worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get Biglari alerts:

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 17,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $2,679,146.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,850 shares of company stock worth $3,392,772. 63.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BH opened at $159.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.20. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.99 and a 1 year high of $188.50.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.