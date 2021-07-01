PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PulteGroup have outperformed the industry so far this year. Also, earnings estimates have been trending north over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s growth potential. Solid housing market momentum, prudent land investment strategy, focus on entry-level buyers and protecting liquidity as well as efficient management of cash flows have been benefiting PulteGroup. The housing market rebound on the back of low interest rates will drive the company. Given improving demand conditions post pandemic-driven shutdowns, the company increased investment in both land development and the purchase of new land assets. Notably, the company’s return on equity (ROE) indicates efficiency in using its shareholders’ funds and the company’s ability to generate profit with minimum capital usage.”

PHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of PHM opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.58. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after buying an additional 1,002,635 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

