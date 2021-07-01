Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PUMSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $11.69 on Monday. Puma has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

