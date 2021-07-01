Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) is Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,600 shares during the period. Purple Innovation makes up 3.5% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of Purple Innovation worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,332.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 329,901 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $27.29. 13,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,731.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

