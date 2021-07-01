Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,192,219 shares.The stock last traded at $26.12 and had previously closed at $27.95.

PRPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,641.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 64.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

