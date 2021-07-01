PVG Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 4.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $159.62. 186,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,355. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.32 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

