PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $202,000 in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.22% of urban-gro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jim Dennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,570 over the last ninety days.

Shares of urban-gro stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97. urban-gro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $162.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter.

urban-gro Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

