Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Short Interest Update

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QEPC traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624. Q.E.P. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $114.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

