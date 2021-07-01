Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lowered by Analyst

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.27. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $953,938.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,798.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.