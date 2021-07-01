Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.01. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after buying an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

