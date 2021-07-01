Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,476,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.