Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Berkeley Lights, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berkeley Lights in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $733,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

