Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

CROX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.69. Crocs has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

