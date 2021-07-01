Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,539,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

