Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Decreased by B. Riley

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

GP stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 87.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 40.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 6,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,921.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.