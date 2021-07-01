Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.34 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

