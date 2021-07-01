Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $195.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

