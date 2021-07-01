QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

