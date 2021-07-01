QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,117,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Neogen by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $91,604.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,915 shares of company stock worth $1,499,164. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

