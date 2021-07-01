QS Investors LLC Grows Stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.33% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABEO. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABEO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

In other news, CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

