QS Investors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock opened at $154.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.54 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.77.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.