QS Investors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vaxart worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vaxart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxart alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $915.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.38.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.