QS Investors LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM opened at $187.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $195.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.29.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.