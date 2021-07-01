Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 113.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

TREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $211.88 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.31.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

