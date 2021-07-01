Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $475,000 Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $4,347,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 55.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 90,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other Select Medical news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SEM opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.49.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.