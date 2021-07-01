Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,441.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,360.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,461.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

