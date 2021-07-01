Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 3,784 Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 513.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number stock opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.16. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

