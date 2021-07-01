Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 6,995 Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,591,000 after purchasing an additional 198,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194,278 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,220 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 155.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,231,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,860,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Grubhub Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.16.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

