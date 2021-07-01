Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 14,917 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of Compugen worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Compugen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEN opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Compugen Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

