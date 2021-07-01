Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $530,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,007,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

