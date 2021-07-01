Quilter Plc Acquires Shares of 12,000 Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRPL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 329,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRPL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,641.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

