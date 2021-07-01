Quilter Plc Buys 7,606 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,026 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,206 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,353 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,560,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

