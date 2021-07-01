Quilter Plc Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Quilter Plc bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 13,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $1,013,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 844,440 shares of company stock valued at $59,006,084 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $78.95 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,315.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.65.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

