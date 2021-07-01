Quilter Plc Purchases New Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 32.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.