R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Purchases $222,600.00 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $222,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29.

RRD stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. 977,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.74.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $11,680,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $3,971,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

