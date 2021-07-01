Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.78% from the company’s current price.

RXT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

