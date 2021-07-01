Ragy Thomas Purchases 31,250 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Ragy Thomas bought 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

