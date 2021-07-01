Rain Capital Management LLC Invests $459,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.4% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,097. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $73.89 and a 52 week high of $101.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.66.

