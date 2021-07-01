Rain Capital Management LLC Sells 49,702 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rain Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,702 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 23.7% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 450.2% during the first quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 9,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,248,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.21. The stock had a trading volume of 229,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,789. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.59.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

