Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $15.00 at Truist Securities

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Securities from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 558,958 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

